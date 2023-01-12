In an unusual move, general practitioners in France have gone on strike to demand that the state improve their working conditions. A crisis motivated by various demands and which represents a challenge for the Government of Emmanuel Macron and his Ministry of Health. In France there are more than 120,000 liberal doctors, we accompany one of them to find out what the day-to-day life of an independent health professional is like and we explain the demands of the striking doctors.

#France #focus #strike #French #doctors #deterioration #working #conditions