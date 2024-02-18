A total of 28,985 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7 of last yearaccording to data from the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

(Also: Attacks in Gaza: fear grows for patients in a hospital attacked by Israel).

According to data from the Ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, in the last 24 hours at least 127 Palestinians died and 205 were injured.

“The Israeli occupation carried out 13 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip,” Health denounced in a statement that recalls that thousands of bodies are still buried under the rubble.

Likewise, he added that with these latest figures, the number of wounded in the war rises to 68,883.

Israel declared war on Hamas after the October 7 attack against Israel, in which 1,200 people died and around 250 were kidnapped.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohamed Shtayeh, assured this Sunday that the intervention of the European Union, the UN, United States or Arab countries for the creation of the Palestinian State because the Palestinian Authority “does not have a partner in Israel to sit down and talk to.”

“The situation is very serious. There are members in the Israeli Government who do not want to see us, neither as a state, nor as an Authority, this is the problem, for the first time we do not have a partner in Israel with whom to sit and talk and when we do not There is a partner, there cannot be a process, that is why an intervention from a third party is needed, which could be Europe, the UN, the United States or the Arab countries that come with a solution,” Shtayeh said.

Building damaged after an Israeli military attack in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon.

Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, which concludes today in Germany, the Palestinian prime minister said that “when people talk about the day after, we talk not only about the day after in Gaza but throughout Palestine.”

“What sense does it make to control things in Gaza and that the situation could explode in the West Bank?” asked the Palestinian politician in reference to the continued pressure of the Israeli Government against the Palestinians of this territory.

In this sense, he denounced that Israel “four types of war are being launched” against the West Bank.

“Confiscation of lands; 755,000 Jewish settlers living in the Palestinian territory, most of them armed settlers; 700 (Israeli military) checkpoints, a wall surrounding Jerusalem that separates Palestinians from Palestinians and the deduction of a substantial amount of our taxes collected from us,” Shtayeh added.

On the other hand, he showed his willingness to speak with the Islamist group Hamas, considered terrorist by Israel, especially at the meeting of Palestinian factions organized by Russia at the end of this month.

However, he called on Hamas to be “realistic” and to “align with the positions” of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to reintegrate into that entity.

“Of course, Hamas is an integral part of the Palestinian political arena; but for Hamas to be a member of the PLO, there are certain prerequisites that Hamas must accept,” Shtayeh said, also insisting that he is ready to engage in talks with the group. Islamist.

Shtayeh's statements come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again showed his rejection of the creation of a Palestinian state.

“Nor will we surrender to international dictates on the issue of a future agreement with the Palestinians (…) The agreement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions. Israel, under my leadership, will continue to oppose firmly to unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” he said.

For Netanyahu, the recognition of a Palestinian state after the Hamas attack on October 7, in which 1,200 people died, would mean the “greatest reward for terror, which is unprecedented and will prevent any future peace agreement.”

Columns of smoke following an Israeli bombing in the village of Shihin, southern Lebanon.

EFE