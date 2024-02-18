The 2024 Copa América begins on June 20 and will be held in 14 cities in the United States with between 2 and 3 matches per venue. 14 stadiums will be enabled distributed in 10 states on the East Coast, Central Zone and West Coast. On this occasion, the Copa América will have 32 matches that will be played over the 25 days of competition and 16 participating teams, 10 from CONMEBOL and six from Concacaf, as guests.
The Brazilian National Team is at the top of Group D and therefore will have its debut on June 26 against Paraguay at Alleglant Stadium (Las Vegas). Since the first edition in 1916, Brazil quickly began to conquer the Copa América. It was not necessary to wait long when its first two titles arrived in 1919 and 1922. In total it has won nine titles in its history (1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2019) ranking as the third selection that won the most titles below Uruguay and Argentina (15).
|
YEAR
|
CAMPUS
|
CHAMPION
|
RESULT
|
RUNNER-UP
|
1919
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
1-0
|
|
URUGUAY
|
1922
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
3-0
|
|
PARAGUAY
|
1949
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
7-0
|
|
PARAGUAY
|
1989
|
BRAZIL
|
BRAZIL
|
LEAGUE FORMAT
|
URUGUAY
|
1997
|
BOLIVIA
|
BRAZIL
|
3-1
|
|
BOLIVIA
|
1999
|
PARAGUAY
|
BRAZIL
|
3-0
|
|
URUGUAY
|
2004
|
PERU
|
BRAZIL
|
2-2 (4-2)
|
ARGENTINA
|
2007
|
VENEZUELA
|
BRAZIL
|
3-0
|
ARGENTINA
2019
BRAZILBRAZIL3-1PERUAlthough the system used was LIGA, both teams obtained the same score, so a tiebreaker match was held.
