The death toll from the fires in Los Angeles increases to 24

The death toll from the fires in Los Angeles has increased to 24 people, according to data released this afternoon by the county medical examiner’s office. Of the 24 deaths, 16 have died from the Eaton fire and the rest from the Palisades fire.

In addition, only two of the victims have been identified: Charles Mortimer, 84, who died in Palisades, and Victor Shaw, 66, who lost his life in Eaton.

Today, firefighters continue to fight against the serious fires that have devastated Los Angeles since Tuesday, the most serious being the Palisades fire, which remains only 11% contained, and the Eaton fire, which is 27% contained, according to the latest data from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire. Meanwhile, the Hurst fire is 89% contained.

It is expected that from tomorrow until Wednesday the weather conditions will worsen, thus making the work of professionals more difficult.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, today deployed another 1,000 members of the state’s National Guard to the area of ​​the disaster, increasing the strength to approximately 2,500 troops.

Newsom has also signed an executive order that suspends important environmental regulations in order to expedite the reconstruction of homes and buildings.

The incident has burned more than 5,700 hectares, destroyed at least 7,000 structures and forced the evacuation of more than 150,000 people.

The cause of the fires is still unknown, and Sheriff Robert Luna indicated yesterday that all possibilities are being considered.