Something moves in the Spanish Football Federation. Rafael Louzán, the new president, for four years since the Supreme Court has raised the disqualification that he hung on him for a prevailing for prevarication, has summoned for this Wednesday 12 a summit at the headquarters of the Federation in Las Rozas to address a possible restructuring of the arbitration system in Spain. The presence of ten teams is expected, including Real Madrid, the top critic with the current system.

The teams that will accompany Real Madrid at the aforementioned meeting, the first of an ad hoc commission, are: Seville, Betis, Albacete, Granada, Racing (also invited by the RFEF despite not being voted), Antequera, Fuenlabrada, Seville Women and Female Tenerife.

The main point of debate

The referees, outside or within the federation

The central point to be discussed is whether the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) must leave the umbrella of the Federation, as LaLiga proposes in a historical claim following the Premier or Bundesliga model. If so, a commercial company would be created to protect the referees and therefore try to make them more independent of not being influenced by the Federation.

The meeting is only expected to be exploratory of the different opinions. Everyone is aware of being before something very complex. Wednesday’s idea is simply to bring positions and try to find solutions.

Apart from taking out the referees of the Federation, another issue is to seek that there is greater transparency in the promotions and descents of the referees and a possible change in the designation system.

The most belligerent

Real Madrid, a fierce and contumaz critic

Real Madrid right now is the most belligerent club with the referees. A few weeks ago he sent the Federation and CSD a incendiary letter ensuring feeling deeply harmed by the latest arbitrations. The brief took place after a lack of Carlos Romero on Mbappé that the referee went out with yellow and the VAR did not intervene (when for Madrid he was red undoubtedly), a player who would later score the goal of Espanyol’s victory over the whites.

The protest has cost the Madrid that the Federation’s Discipline Committee opens a file and is expected to fall a strong fine in the coming weeks.

Another claim of the White Club is to get independence from VAR and LaLiga’s television production. Real Madrid asks that the VAR is completely impartial and is not linked to companies with relations with LaLiga clubs because they understand that Barcelona is behind. In addition, they want all arbitration decisions to be public and transparent. The White Club requested the Audios del Espanyol-Madrid under judicial requisition and the CTA agreed after two weeks already reluctantly.