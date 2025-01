01/13/2025



Updated at 07:56h.























The photographer Oliviero Toscani has died at the age of 82 in Livorno (Italy), according to his family in a statement reported by the Italian media. Last Friday he was admitted to the hospital in the intensive care unit, after suffering a worsening of his health. She had been diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare genetic disease.

[NOTICIA EN AMPLIACIÓN]