Today, Sunday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced three new deaths from the cholera epidemic, bringing the total deaths in the country to 10.
The ministry said in a report today, published by the “National Media Agency”, that 12 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 239.
And the Lebanese Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, confirmed, the day before yesterday, Friday, that the efforts made by the Lebanese Ministry of Health to confront the spread of the cholera epidemic in the country are very great, noting that Beirut had received a promise to secure the anti-cholera vaccine, within a period of one week to ten days.
It is noteworthy that Lebanon recorded on the fifth of this month the first case of cholera in the Akkar governorate in the north of the country since 1993, the date of the last cholera outbreak.
