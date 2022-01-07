One of the victims of a hard landing of a helicopter in Bashkiria died on the way to the hospital. This was announced on Friday, January 7, at the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Thus, the death toll from the incident has increased to two.

“As a result of the hard landing, two people were killed: a man born in 1986 died on the spot and a man born in 1963 died while being transported in an ambulance,” the ministry said in a statement.

Another victim – a man born in 1974 – is in the hospital. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

The fact that a hard landing of a private helicopter took place near the settlement of Karagaikul in the Blagoveshchensky district of Bashkiria became known on the night of January 7. There were a pilot and two passengers on board.

Aircraft AS 350 with tail number RA-07219 flew from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka. According to preliminary data, there was a technical failure during the flight. Versions of pilot error and adverse weather conditions are also considered.

Investigators of the Central Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the RF IC began an investigation into the fact of a hard landing of a helicopter and the death of people.