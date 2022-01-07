Cross country skiing The season for national team skier Verneri Suhonen is coming to an end due to heart problems

Verneri Suhonen’s season may only last for four World Cup races.

Finland a member of the cross-country national team Verneri Suhonen has to interrupt his period prematurely due to heart problems. Suhonen spoke about his decision and troubles on Thursday night at the social media image service on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, at this point, it’s time to put the whistles in my bag and say that my competition season will only last four races,” Suhonen said.

“The chest problems that started in late fall were revealed to be a small amount of fluid in my heart bag, which is why I probably won’t have to play sports for a few months. The long-lasting feeling that not everything is fair was revealed. ”

Suhonen, 24, wrote that he was now preparing primarily for the next season. He did, however, leave open the possibility of competing in the rest of the season for some races.

Last Suhonen competed in the World Cup on December 19 in Dresden, Germany. He had time to participate in three sprints and one pair sprint this season.

Suhonen competed for the first time at the World Cup level in 2016. His best finish so far is the tenth place in the free sprint in the competition held in Ulricehamn, Sweden last February.