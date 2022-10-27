The ministry said on its official page that “Minister Nevin Al-Kilani mourned the great writer Bahaa Taher, who passed away on Thursday evening.”

And “the Minister of Culture expressed her deep sadness at the loss of a great writer from the line of great writers, who sacrificed the land of Egypt, to enrich creativity and the Arab library with dozens of novels and studies.”

The minister added that he “had a pen that was full of sweetness and humanity,” and offered condolences to his family, friends and lovers.

Taher was born on January 13, 1935 in Giza Governorate, and began his career as a translator at the State Information Service in Egypt, then turned to directing, radio, and creative work.

The late writer lived in Geneva between 1981 and 1995, where he worked as a translator for the United Nations, and among his most famous novels are “Sunset Oasis” and “My Aunt Safiya and the Monastery.”