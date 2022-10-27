Russia’s first transgender politician from Altai Alyoshina announced her retirement from politics

Russia’s first transgender politician, Yulia Aleshina, has decided to retire from politics. She reported this RIA News

Heading the branch of the Civil Initiative party in the Altai Territory, she said that her decision was due to the fact that the State Duma passed a law banning LGBT propaganda in the first reading. “I have never been engaged in such propaganda, but I have no idea how to continue to conduct public political activities, being an open transgender woman,” Aleshina explained.

Earlier, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov said that the party, whose Altai branch was headed by Alyoshina, should be disbanded. The parliamentarian noted that her appointment is an attempt to push the values ​​of the West into Russia. In response, Aleshina admitted that in the future she would run for the State Duma in the Milonov district, “in order to finally put an end to his political career.”

“Civil Initiative” is a small party, it has about 100 members. The founder of the political movement is a former Russian official Andrey Nechaev.