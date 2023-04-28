Friday, April 28, 2023, 08:40



| Updated 12:09 p.m.

The Kremlin has once again extended the campaign of terror to all of Ukraine. After several weeks concentrating on trying to break down the Ukrainian defense in Bakhmut and its neighboring front line in Donbas, the Russian Army has bombarded different cities of the former republic with dozens of projectiles, with particular viciousness in Kiev, Dnipro and Uman, a city ​​of 80,000 inhabitants where a devastating X-100 missile hit a residential building at ten this morning and caused, so far, a dozen fatalities, including two children.

This is one of the largest massacres of civilians recorded this year. In January, a similar wave caused the death of about thirty citizens and left 81 injured in Dnipro, Donetsk, Summy and Kherson. A month later, a missile similar to the one in Uman killed three civilians and sent twenty others to hospital after hitting a residential block in Kramatorsk.

The latest artillery action has been a demonstration of fire that has hardly been seen since Russia stopped punishing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with selective bombardments between October and January in those cities and key supply locations. Then it was said that Moscow had ‘moles’ or collaborators in the invaded country who revealed to the artillerymen the positions where there were power plants and important distribution nodes. But today everything seems to indicate that the rain of missiles, howitzers and drones has been destined to cause general panic. A fear that has returned to the eyes of thousands of Ukrainians after the war had been reduced for a month and a half to a dramatic pulse in Bakhmut, where Western researchers believe that the casualties number in the thousands.