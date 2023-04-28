Friday, April 28, 2023
Ukrainian counteroffensive enters final phase of preparation, according to Reznikov

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2023
in World
Volodymyr Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, during his visit to the battlefront.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Courtesy of the Ukrainian Press Service

The President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, during his visit to the battlefront.

Some Ukrainian servicemen are finishing their training in the use of weapons and tanks.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, stated on April 28 that your country’s counter-offensive has entered its final phase of preparationand predicted that kyiv will not wait for the arrival of US Abrams tanks to launch it.

In statements quoted by the national agency Ukrinform, Reznikov declared that some Ukrainian soldiers are completing their training in the use of weapons, tanks and other types of military equipment received in recent months from their Western allies, and recalled that many groups of soldiers have already They have returned to Ukraine after completing their training outside the country.

News in development…

