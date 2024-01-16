The De Filippo brothers: the cast (actors) of the film on Rai 1

What is the cast (actors) of The De Filippo brothers, the film broadcast – 16 January 2024 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1? Mario Autore is Eduardo De Filippo, Domenico Pinelli is Peppino De Filippo, Anna Ferraioli Ravel is Titina De Filippo. The great Giancarlo Giannini plays Eduardo Scarpetta, Biagio Izzo is his son, Vincenzo Scarpetta. Luisa De Filippo is Susy Del Giudice, Marisa Laurito is Rosa De Filippo, Marianna Fontana is Adele De Filippo.

Plot

The film tells the genesis of a great Neapolitan theater trio, before they separated. It is the true story of Eduardo, Peppino and Titina De Filippo. The film tells of the difficult childhood and youth of the three brothers, who grew up in the shadow of the Scarpetta dynasty and of a father, Eduardo, who never recognized them. Upon the death of their father, the three brothers decide to start their own business, forming the “Trio De Filippo”.

Streaming and TV

It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet.