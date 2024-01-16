Skoda at full throttle. The Volkswagen-controlled Bohemian brand recorded a notable increase in vehicle deliveries in 2023, reaching a total of 866,800 units, a growth of 18.5% compared to the previous year. Germany continues to be the Brand's largest single market, with 157,800 vehicles delivered (+17.6%). Furthermore, Škoda Auto recorded an excellent result in the domestic market, with 87,800 deliveries (+23.4%). The strongest growth in absolute volumes was recorded in Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic. The 100% electric Enyaq range, which is among the best-selling electric vehicles in many European markets, has set a new record since its launch, with 81,700 vehicles sold (+52.1%). Furthermore, with its entry into the Vietnamese and Kazakh markets in the second half of 2023, Škoda Auto is systematically advancing its internationalization strategy.

“Our customers have taken action and I am truly grateful for their trust in the Škoda brand,” explains Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto. “The hard work and dedication of the people who design, build and sell our cars have produced an impressive result in our 2023 deliveries, despite all the economic and market challenges of the last year. The growing demand across our model lines confirms our strategy to offer customers the choice between combustion, pure electric and hybrid powertrains as they transition to increasingly electric mobility, with an upcoming range of six fully electric models starting from Elroq later this year. Our business model is solid, even as we remain vigilant for new challenges in an unpredictable global market. We remain focused on what our customers want and continuously growing our ability to respond quickly to the market, including by investing in the continuous development of our employees to secure the future of Škoda Auto.”

Towards an electric future

Deliveries of the 100% electric Enyaq family increased by more than 50% in 2023, underlining the effectiveness of Škoda's electrification strategy. Last year it was the best-selling electric vehicle in the Czech and Slovakian domestic markets and was in the top five in several European countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands. Škoda is stepping up its electric transformation by introducing plug-in hybrid versions of the new generation Kodiaq and Superb, each of which will offer a purely electric range of more than 100km.

Significant steps in global expansion

In September, Škoda Auto strategically entered the Vietnamese market to tap the potential of the ASEAN region, where Vietnam is expected to lead with a projected annual sales volume of more than 40,000 units after 2030. Furthermore, it offers significant synergies with the activities of the company in India. At the recently inaugurated Pune logistics hub, CKD kits of the Indian-made Kushaq and Slavia models will be prepared for export to Vietnam for final assembly. In India, Škoda has reached a significant milestone, delivering 100,000 vehicles to customers in two years. Additionally, the automaker is re-establishing its presence in Kazakhstan through a strategic partnership to support local assembly of Kodiaq, Kamiq, Karoq and Octavia.