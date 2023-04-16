The heart of the city of La Cruz is beating strongly with just two weeks to go before the celebrations of the Fiestas de la Vera Cruz. Caravaca woke up this morning to the rumble of the harquebus target to experience a day full of music from the brass bands, which will accompany locals through the most central streets of the town.

The bells of the Torre del Salvador rang while a large group of Abul Khatar, together with components of other kábilas, participated in the harquebus target, which toured various areas of the town.

Throughout the morning, after a short break to regain strength, the kábilas performed their musical parades through the center of the town. The Moorish Bando set up their camp in an area of ​​Gran Vía, between the intersection of Raimundo Rodríguez and Maruja Garrido streets. The brass bands accompanied Kabileños towards the center of the population, touring the shelters that each group had prepared for the day. Luncheons and fellowship meals gave way to the afternoon and the streets of La Zona became a riot of festivities.

The Sultans, Francisco Jiménez and Julia Jiménez; and the Child Sultans, Herminio Montiel and Nathalia Sáez; They lived a special day in which they acted as hosts together with the president of the Bando Moro, Miguel Ángel Martínez, and the Moor of the Year, José Antonio Rodríguez.

Around five in the afternoon, the partygoers were treated to a popular coffee thanks to the collaboration of Cafés Salzillo. Once again, music became the owner of the most central streets. The streets of La Zona were the scene of the evening party with the performance of various artists.

The Emilio Sáez House of Culture hosted on Friday afternoon the award ceremony of the XLII Drawing and Painting Contest and the XXVII Literary Creation Contest of the patron saint festivities of Moors, Christians and Wine Horses of Caravaca, framed in the Almoravid Cultural Week. The jury had to assess among hundreds of works on the holidays. The representatives of the Kábila Almorávides cultural association highlighted the high level of the works presented and the increase that has occurred this year in the different modalities and categories of the literary creation contest. In the same place, the previous night the book “Heart Scores” was presented, a collection of poems by Juan Fernández Escámez.