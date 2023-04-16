The balance of the road accident that this morning involved the forward of Lazio and the Italian national team speaks of several injuries, albeit none in serious condition Cyrus Immobile. It was more or less 8.30 when the car of the Biancoceleste captain, a Land Rover, stopped collided with a tram of Line 19 of the ATAC at an intersection in Piazza delle Cinque Giornate in Prati, Rome. On board the SUV driven by Ciro Immobile were two of his four daughters.

The budget

For the striker, the aftermath of the accident was almost irrelevant: in fact, the attacker immediately reassured everyone by explaining that “I didn’t hurt myself, I just have pain in my arm”while both daughters aboard the SUV were taken to the hospital for investigations (one of the two was put on the collar).

On the other hand, the consequences of the accident for the tram driver and two passengers who ended up on the ground in the central corridor after the impact were more “serious”: according to the reconstructions of Il Corriere della Sera, all three were injured and for this reason hospitalized in code yellow.

Dynamics and responsibility

The firefighters, 118 and the municipal police immediately intervened on the spot for the findings of the case. The only certain thing at the moment is that the impact between Immobile’s car and the tram was very strong and violent: just think that the front of the attacker’s Land Rover was completely destroyed, complete with exploded airbags, while the tram, also damaged, is diverted from the tracks. Even the dynamics of the accident are still to be clarified, even if Immobile himself and some witnesses speak of red light punched by the tram driver (probably due to a problem in the synchronization of the traffic light systems at the intersection).