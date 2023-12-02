First in the Plaza de la Merced and tomorrow Sunday in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, Murcia joins the commemoration of the Day of People with Disabilities, which is celebrated every December 3. A solidarity market, workshops and artistic performances are part of the offer that the City Council and the General Directorate of People with Disabilities of the IMAS have organized jointly.

Today, Saturday, December 2, the Plaza de la Merced hosted a solidarity market in which 21 entities of people with disabilities from the Region of Murcia participated, in which each of them announced the work they do in their booth and they exhibited the work done by their users in the workshops, products that they will also put on sale. The day featured a performance by Adrián Ruiz.

In this space, Astrapace also launched a Christmas decorations workshop and the SoyComoTú Foundation staged the artistic activity ‘We are all stone’, which aims to raise awareness in society about the stigma associated with people with mental health problems.

José Luis Ros Caval / AGM





This action was carried out with two murals of the painting ‘The extraction of the stone of madness’, by Hieronymus Bosch, and a Polaroid camera, with which attendees were encouraged to take snapshots with the people they wanted to participate and build the mural with them.

Tomorrow, Sunday, December 3, the activities move to the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, where there will be singing and dancing performances by different disability entities in the Region such as Aspanpal, Astrapace and the AFES choir, made up of about 25 people.

At 11 in the morning, the reading of the CERMI (Spanish Committee of People with Disabilities) manifesto for the International Day of People with Disabilities is scheduled.

This December, an inclusive Christmas bicycle route will be added to all the activities, with a date yet to be confirmed and which will be announced soon, and which will be organized by the Bicycle Office.

The Councilor for Women, Conciliation Policies, Seniors and Disability, Ascensión Carreño, stated that “this weekend is an ideal time to learn about the impetus that people with disabilities have and the effort behind each of the activities that perform”, so he encouraged all Murcians to go through both squares and enjoy the scheduled events.