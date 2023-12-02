In a speech this Saturday (Dec 2) at COP28, the president stated that military action in Gaza is “genocide”, but did not mention Israel

Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) called this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023) “fake” the president’s statements Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about the war between Israel and the extremist group Hamas. He also stated that, “coming of the President of the Republic”speech “takes on even more serious dimensions”.

“Conib deeply regrets statements by President Lula comparing Israel’s defense actions to genocide. It is a false accusation that, coming from the President of the Republic, takes on even more serious dimensions. Conib once again asks the authorities for serenity and balance at this tense and painful moment, with an increase in anti-Semitic demonstrations in Brazil and around the world”declared the confederation.

The last he speaks of Lula in public about the conflict was made this Saturday (Dec 2), during the G77+China meeting at COP28 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change), held in Dubai (United Arab Emirates).

The Brazilian president declared that there is “an insane war between Israel and the Palestinians”. She stated that the “What is happening in the Gaza Strip is genocide”but did not link Israel to the military defenses carried out in the territory .

“I can’t help but use this moment to talk about peace. We are discussing the climate issue. But, while we are discussing the environmental issue, we have a war between Russia and Ukraine, and an insane war between Israel and the Palestinians, especially in the Gaza Strip.” declared Lula. “What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war, it is practically genocide”.

On Friday (1st.Dec), the head of the Brazilian Executive met with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

This is not the first time that Lula has made statements of this type. On October 25, Lula declared that the conflict in the Middle East “it’s not war”but one “genocide”.

UNDERSTAND WHAT GENOCIDE IS

The word “genocide” has frequented Brazilian political news in recent times, especially because of the pandemic. Rulers and politicians were classified as “genocidal” for not following the standard recommended procedures to combat coronavirus.

It turns out that being irresponsible or making decisions contrary to common sense in the area of ​​public health or in places of war conflicts does not constitute genocide, when the real meaning of the term is taken into account. O Power360 made a report on what genocide is.

The word genocide appeared in 1944, during the Second World War. It was created by lawyer Raphael Lemkin (1900-1959), a Polish Jew, to conceptualize the abuses suffered by victims of the Nazi government. It comes from the junction of genosa Greek word meaning “tribe”with cideLatin expression for “to kill”.

According to the professor at the Law Institute of PUC-RioMichael Freitas Mohallem, “genocide is the act of destroying a group, whether ethnic or religious, but it has an important element which is the intention of an agent to eradicate a specific group”. In short, whoever commits genocide needs to deliberately wish to exterminate a population group.

In 1948, genocide began to be defined as a crime when the UN (United Nations) held an event to address the issue, the “Convention for the Prevention and Suppression of the Crime of Genocide”. Within the framework of international law, the organization’s member countries undertake to monitor and punish possible perpetrators.

In the case of the war between Hamas and Israel, the conflict began after an attack by sea, land and air by the extremist group on Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. In this surprise military attack, Hamas killed men, women and children without distinction, including more than 200 young people who participated in a rave (party). The group has a public statute in which one of its purposes includes the extinction of Israel.