The Day Beforethe eagerly awaited open world survival-based MMO, was showcased by NVIDIA with a gameplay trailers version related pc of the game, in order to highlight the graphic features guaranteed by the presence of the ray tracing.

Coming out on March 1st on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, The Day Before will catapult us into a post-apocalyptic America, invaded by zombie hungry for living flesh and by survivors fighting among themselves to grab the last available resources.

The Day Before will also focus on spectacular and realistic graphics to involve us in its survival experience, and support for technology DLSS 3 will allow the title to run smoothly even at the highest resolutions on the new generation GPUs.

“You wake up alone in a world you no longer remember, trying to find answers and resources to survive,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Take down infected and other players with realistic weapons and become a legend of the new world. Explore beautiful but dangerous places with amazingly detailed vehicles.”

“Participate in the restoration of pre-pandemic society before it’s too late. You can sell your loot and communicate safely with other players in the survivor colony.”