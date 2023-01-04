A survey conducted by “Emirates Today” on its digital platforms about the type of transportation preferred by passengers when they use mass transportation, showed that about 80.5% of the 77 respondents, who speak Arabic, use the Dubai metro, while 11.7% chose public buses, compared to 3.9% for tram and marine transport. The results of the survey coincide with all the results of the surveys conducted by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai related to the same matter, and are also consistent with the Dubai Metro’s acquisition of the largest share of the number of passengers annually compared to their number in other public transportation, as the number of metro passengers accounted for 36% of the total number. of mass transit passengers during the first half of last year, a percentage close to their percentage, which maintained the lead in all previous years.

For his part, Director of Operations in Zone B at Emirates Transport, Abdullah Abdul Rahman, summarized in his response to a question by “Emirates Today”: the secret of the success of the Dubai Metro, and the importance of its role in bringing about a quantum leap in the quality of mass transit services in the country.

Abdul Rahman considered that the most important factor in the success of the Dubai Metro project lies in the clear strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and then the work team of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

Abdel Rahman put the most important factors for the success of the metro in 7 elements:

1- A service project that was launched at a time when it was not easy to take the decision to establish a giant project like it in light of the climate of the global crisis, which gave impetus and confidence to investors who returned with projects that reinforced the importance and necessity of its existence.

2- The first in the region with these specifications in terms of efficiency, quality, speed and luxury.

3- The multiplicity of nationalities in the emirate, which includes more than 240 nationalities, and most of them have a culture of transportation and movement by the meter.

4- Linking it to all regions of the emirate, facilitating the process of movement throughout it.

5- The most appropriate choice of locations for metro stations in places where users gather.

6- The cost of the metro ticket is suitable for everyone compared to its quality.

7- Availability of security, safety and security elements at all levels in the metro service