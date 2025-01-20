There is a 9-day difference between the date of birth that appears as Pedro Sánchez’s in his file in the Congress of Deputies and the one that was recorded in the marriage certificate when he married Begoña Gómez in 2006, a discrepancy that may be due to a simple mistake but one that draws attention with the rivers of ink that have been spilled associating with his character that he could only celebrate his birthday every 4 years, when on a leap year, there is February 29 in the calendar.

The marriage certificate has been provided by the Judicial Neutral Point to the case being pursued against Gómez in the Court of Instruction number 41 of Madrid, where magistrate Juan Carlos Peinado investigates, among others, an alleged crime of influence peddling “in cascade », that is, that she could have benefited from her husband’s status as President of the Government to see her career prosper.

In this context, the magistrate requested the record to also have reliably verified a marriage that is notorious. And it reveals a discrepancy in the date of birth, because Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón appears as born on February 20 when a simple glance at his record as a deputy indicates that he was born in the same month of 1972, but on the 29th. The city, Madrid, if it is correctly collected, like the person who authorized the link, the former socialist minister Trinidad Jiménez.

The link occurred, as Sánchez himself has recounted on occasion, during his time as a PSOE councilor in the Madrid City Council, a time in which his leader was precisely Jiménez, who as a candidate for mayor of the capital of Spain faced the popular Alberto Ruiz Gallardón in the 2003 municipal elections, who would be mayor from that year until 2012, when he became Minister of Justice in Mariano’s first Government. Rajoy.