“Today a new era begins.” Lewis Hamilton’s words accompanied the image that Ferrari released to announce that this January 20 is Red Mondaythe day on which the stage of the seven-time world champion begins with the most legendary team in Formula 1.

A part of me has always held on to the dream of running in red. “I couldn’t be happier to make that dream come true today.”

Lewis Hamilton





Hamilton appeared early in the morning at the Ferrari headquarters, in Maranello (province of Modena, Italy), in what the Scuderia called a “presentation” day, although without wearing the red driver’s jumpsuit.

The Englishman had some first impressions with the Ferrari technical staff with whom he will work, Riccardo Adami, who will be his track engineer (as he was with Vettel and Sainz), they also took the measurements to make the seat and he had the first contact with the simulator.

“There are some days that you know you will always remember and today, my first day as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days. I’ve been lucky enough to achieve things in my career that I never thought were possible, but a part of me has always held on to the dream of running in red. “I couldn’t be happier to make that dream come true today,” Hamilton wrote on his Instagram account, in English and Italian.

“Today we begin a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what history we will write together.”

It is not Ferrari’s first media wink with its champion, its most dazzling signing since it hired Sebastian Vettel (2015) and Fernando Alonso (2010). Already on January 7, the Scuderia congratulated the English driver on his 40th birthday with a video in which it presented him with a cake and the inscription “Auguri, Lewis” (Congratulations, Lewis).