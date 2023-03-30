▶️ Removing pressure? Benjamín Mora, DT of Atlas, spoke before the Clásico Tapatío

“We don’t feel like favorites and I don’t feel like they are. I don’t think there is a favorite in such an important Clásico”https://t.co/7fn0of4QYk

🎥: @jmanuelfigueroa pic.twitter.com/FjnqrVePOW

— Halftime (@halftime) March 29, 2023