Next Saturday one more edition of the Classic Tapatio between Atlas and Chivas. And as is to be expected in this type of commitment, the spirits have begun to heat up, and the red and black strategist, Benjamin Morahe sent a message to the whole chiverío.
It was in interview for Halftime where the helmsman mentioned that there is no favorite team for a derby as big and important as the Clásico Tapatío, stating that everything will be defined in the 90 minutes of the game, to ultimately show who was the best,
“We don’t feel like favorites and I don’t feel like they are. I don’t think there is a favorite in such an important Clásico. It’s multifactorial in how the team comes out that day. Everything integral that can be happening is due to not choosing a favorite and we will go out with our tools to do things well. They will come out the same, development will tell us, and in the end we will know who was the favourite.”he asserted.
On the other hand, when asked what he thinks of the rival’s current situation, Mora was clear, and said that he is not aware of Chivas.
“I don’t know (the latest on Chivas). I’m not there. It’s not up to me to give an opinion on how they are doing either. We’ve seen their preparation matches and we have conclusions, but from there we don’t sit down to define the current situation, and the “Life is about moments. Today we trained well and this week has been productive after the game in San Antonio (with Rayados). Focused on what we have to do.”sentenced.
The Clásico Tapatío will be held next Saturday, April 1, at 9:10 p.m. on the Jalisco Stadium field.
