The turmeric It is a spice that has been used in the kitchen for centuries, but its main active component, curcumin, has drawn the attention of scientists for their possible health benefits.

In this note, we explore five science-backed health benefits of curcumin, and How can we incorporate it into our diet? to improve our general well-being.

One of the benefits of curcumin is its ability to protect against Alzheimer’s disease by preventing the formation of harmful proteins in the brain. However, research results are mixed and more studies are needed to confirm its effectiveness in Alzheimer’s patients.

Curcumin can also relieve pain and joint dysfunction from osteoarthritis without the gastrointestinal side effects of common anti-inflammatory drugs. The efficacy of curcumin in reducing inflammation and joint pain has been shown in several studies.

Additionally, curcumin might improve overall brain health due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which could prevent or reduce the symptoms of neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Huntington’s disease, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.

Curcumin might also improve mood, reducing depression and anxiety, according to clinical studies. This is thought to occur through an increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that keeps neuronal cells healthy and is stimulated by curcumin.

Finally, curcumin has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that could protect against the development of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

It could also modify the gut microbiota in ways that have positive effects on the whole body and mind, and it has antiseptic, antiviral, and anticancer properties that could modulate the overly aggressive immune response experienced by some COVID-19 patients.

To incorporate turmeric into our diet, we can add it to our curry dishes, rice, soups, salads, and smoothies. In addition, we can take curcumin supplements that are sold in health food stores and pharmacies.