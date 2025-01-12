The danger of talking about Franco’s regime for a year without being ambitious

I am not going to have the slightest objection to using the 50 years since Franco’s death to do pedagogy and honor his memory with such strange arguments as that with his death neither the dictatorship ended nor democracy began because I do not spend time on refute platitudes. But there is a danger of counterreaction that should be taken into account in order to do things well and ensure that it is not counterproductive to dedicate an entire year to putting the figure of Franco and the Franco regime on the front line without being ambitious and not taking prisoners with the acts, measures and the legislation in this regard. Polarization does not appear in those who honor the memory of those who have been retaliated against, but in those who refuse to do so.

It is enough to ask secondary school teachers to feel terrified with the fascist reaction among young people, especially men, and the trivialization that is made of the dictator and the repression during the dictatorship to understand that using the anniversary as a simple gimmicky exercise that superficially affecting public opinion can cause a boomerang effect that the most trained and accustomed ultras will use to mobilize their digital forces in the networks most managed by the youngest. The digital fachosphere is dominated by the reactionary movement that has functioned as a counterreaction to social advances in terms of feminism as a catalyst and that has now used fascism as an identity method among adolescent males. It is advisable to take into account the opponent’s forces before starting any battle.