The Copa America semi-final caused diverse emotions among fans and players of the Colombian and Uruguayan national teams. There was joy, sadness and euphoria during the match. the match that ended 1 – 0 in favor of the Tricolorwho won the victory despite playing with only 10 men on the pitch during the second halfHowever, after the final whistle the excitement and excitement continued, as there was a brawl in the stands, where Players of the Celeste faced off against fans of the Cafetero.

The Colombian national team took a big step towards the Copa América final, where it will face Argentina. However, the Tricolor’s celebration was marred by a situation that took place in the stands minutes after the match ended, as there were fights, brawls and chaos in the stadium.

Players like Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araújo and Jose Maria Gimenez They climbed onto the stands and fought with Colombian fans, giving in to the fans’ provocations.

Videos: Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez threw a chair and fought with Colombian fans

In the midst of the tense situation, several Cameras captured Darwin Núñez leaving the field and climbing the railings towards the stands. Then, he is seen fighting violently against Colombian fans. Punches and kicks were present and it is even known that a Colombian gave the player a strong blow.

The moment was even recorded on ‘aerial camera’:

But that was not all, because also The Uruguayan striker was caught giving in to insults sent by fans of the Colombian National Team. Núñez ran a few meters with a chair he was carrying in his hands, he gained momentum and tried to throw it against the stands.

However, the momentum was not enough and a person who was supporting security, apparently a police officer, managed to stumble on the path of the chair, so ended up hitting one of the retaining walls of the stands.

The videos in question have caused a stir and all kinds of comments on social media.

For its part, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) “strongly condemned” in a statement “the acts of violence in football,” although it avoided referring directly to the fight between Uruguayan players and Colombian fans.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on or off the pitch,” said Conmebol in a statement.

While, on the other hand, Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association, reacted to what Darwin Núñez and Maximiliano Araújo did, saying that: “Until now what we have had is internal dialogue, knowing that there was a natural, instinctive reaction of a father, a husband, a brother, a son who, seeing his family in a very difficult moment and seeing that they did not allow evacuation to the fieldwhich is what the protocol indicates,” he commented.

