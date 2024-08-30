The Cyclone: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1
This evening, Friday 30 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Il ciclone, a 1996 film directed by and starring Leonardo Pieraccioni, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.
Plot
Tuscany, June 1996. Levante Quarini is a young accountant who lives his daily provincial routine, dissatisfied with his relationship with women. His job consists of keeping the accounts of many businesses in the town, including that of the grocery store and that of the friendly herbalist of Neapolitan origins Carlina, his former schoolmate and always in love with him.
She lives in a farmhouse in the hills with her father Osvaldo, her brother Libero, who paints pictures with theological questions and her sister Selvaggia, who is secretly a lesbian (with a relationship with the pharmacist and her employer, Isabella). One evening, the sign indicating where the Arcobaleno farmhouse is located falls down: thus, a bus with a group of flamenco dancers and the show organizer Sergio Naldone, who had arrived for a performance in the city, gets the wrong destination and ends up at the farmhouse instead of the farmhouse.
In the meantime, seeing no one arrive, the farm gives up the booked rooms and the Spanish group, finding themselves without accommodation, asks the family for hospitality, bringing sensation, novelty and the signal of the television and mobile phone. And so, in the blink of an eye, Levante falls madly in love with Caterina, who however is living a stormy story with her boyfriend Alejandro, obsessed with hunting; Selvaggia finds herself attracted to Penelope, while Naldone rediscovers love with Franca, the barmaid of the village. In the meantime the tour is cancelled and the group must return to Spain.
The Cyclone: The Cast of the Film
We have seen the plot of Il ciclone, but what is the complete cast of the film on Italia 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Leonardo Pieraccioni: Levant Quarini
- Lorena Forteza: Caterina De Cantar
- Barbara Enrichi: Wild Quarini
- Massimo Ceccherini: Free Quarini
- Sergio Forconi: Osvaldo Quarini
- Alessandro Haber: Sergio Naldone
- Tosca D’Aquino: Carlina, the herbalist
- Paolo Hendel: Pippo, the mechanic
- Benedetta Mazzini: Isabella, the pharmacist
- Natalia Estrada: Penelope
- Pilar Marin: Conchita
- Ana Valeria Dini: Ines
- Corinna Locastro: Maura
- Mario Monicelli: Gino Quarini
- Jerry Potenza: Lele, the dancers’ driver
- Gianni Ferreri: Gigi, the dancers’ second driver
- Bruno Santini: Mayor
- Patrizia Corti: Franca, the waitress at the bar
- Gianni Pellegrino: Nello, the greengrocer
- Giuliano Grande: Man asking for scratch cards
- Alessio Caruso: Alejandro, Caterina’s boyfriend
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Il ciclone live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 30 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.
