This evening, Friday 30 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, Il ciclone, a 1996 film directed by and starring Leonardo Pieraccioni, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Tuscany, June 1996. Levante Quarini is a young accountant who lives his daily provincial routine, dissatisfied with his relationship with women. His job consists of keeping the accounts of many businesses in the town, including that of the grocery store and that of the friendly herbalist of Neapolitan origins Carlina, his former schoolmate and always in love with him.

She lives in a farmhouse in the hills with her father Osvaldo, her brother Libero, who paints pictures with theological questions and her sister Selvaggia, who is secretly a lesbian (with a relationship with the pharmacist and her employer, Isabella). One evening, the sign indicating where the Arcobaleno farmhouse is located falls down: thus, a bus with a group of flamenco dancers and the show organizer Sergio Naldone, who had arrived for a performance in the city, gets the wrong destination and ends up at the farmhouse instead of the farmhouse.

In the meantime, seeing no one arrive, the farm gives up the booked rooms and the Spanish group, finding themselves without accommodation, asks the family for hospitality, bringing sensation, novelty and the signal of the television and mobile phone. And so, in the blink of an eye, Levante falls madly in love with Caterina, who however is living a stormy story with her boyfriend Alejandro, obsessed with hunting; Selvaggia finds herself attracted to Penelope, while Naldone rediscovers love with Franca, the barmaid of the village. In the meantime the tour is cancelled and the group must return to Spain.

The Cyclone: ​​The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of Il ciclone, but what is the complete cast of the film on Italia 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Leonardo Pieraccioni: Levant Quarini

Lorena Forteza: Caterina De Cantar

Barbara Enrichi: Wild Quarini

Massimo Ceccherini: Free Quarini

Sergio Forconi: Osvaldo Quarini

Alessandro Haber: Sergio Naldone

Tosca D’Aquino: Carlina, the herbalist

Paolo Hendel: Pippo, the mechanic

Benedetta Mazzini: Isabella, the pharmacist

Natalia Estrada: Penelope

Pilar Marin: Conchita

Ana Valeria Dini: Ines

Corinna Locastro: Maura

Mario Monicelli: Gino Quarini

Jerry Potenza: Lele, the dancers’ driver

Gianni Ferreri: Gigi, the dancers’ second driver

Bruno Santini: Mayor

Patrizia Corti: Franca, the waitress at the bar

Gianni Pellegrino: Nello, the greengrocer

Giuliano Grande: Man asking for scratch cards

Alessio Caruso: Alejandro, Caterina’s boyfriend

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Il ciclone live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Friday 30 August 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity allows you to watch and rewatch various Mediaset programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.