The return of Italians from vacation continues, with traffic that will characterize the traffic on the main Italian roads and highways also for this weekend. Anas has released the usual bulletin in which a significant flow of cars is expected near the urban centers, in a northerly direction, especially starting from the late afternoon on Sunday, in conjunction with the weekend returns. Viabilità Italia has announced a red dot starting from the afternoon of today, Friday 30 August, tomorrow, Saturday 31 August, and in particular for the entire day of Sunday 1 September. The ban on the transit of heavy vehicles is in force tomorrow, Saturday 31 August, from 8:00 to 16:00 and Sunday 1 September from 7:00 to 22:00.

Traffic on Italian roads: traffic forecasts

The increase in traffic may affect the main road routes: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” which crosses Campania, Basilicata and Calabria; the state roads 106 “Jonica” and 18 “Tirrena Inferiore” in Calabria; the A19 Palermo-Catania and A29 Palermo-Mazara del Vallo motorways in Sicily; the state road 131 “Carlo Felice” in Sardinia; the Grande Raccordo Anulare of Rome, the A91 “Roma Fiumicino”, the state road 148 Pontina in Lazio, a busy artery which together with the SS7 “Appia” ensures connections between Rome and the tourist resorts of lower Lazio; the E45 route (SS675 and SS3 bis) which passes through Umbria, Tuscany, Emilia Romagna and connects the north-east with central Italy; the SS1 Aurelia (Lazio, Tuscany and Liguria), SS16 “Adriatica” (Puglia, Molise, Abruzzo, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto) routes. In the north, the RA10 “Torino Caselle” motorway junctions in Piedmont, RA13 and RA14 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, the SS36 “del Lago di Como e dello Spluga” in Lombardy, the SS45 “di Val Trebbia” in Liguria, the SS26 “della Valle D’Aosta” and the SS309 “Romea” between Emilia-Romagna and Veneto and the SS 51 “di Alemagna” in Veneto.