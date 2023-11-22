The president of the Technical Committee of Referees, Luis Medina Cantalejo, criticized Real Madrid this Wednesday for “pressuring, without ethics, education or respect” the referees through their official television. “It is neither positive nor correct that before a match is played the referee is pressured, and it is being done every week with all the referees,” lamented the top leader of the CTA, after Real Madrid TV has opted to remember refereeing actions. allegedly harmful to the white club, “even from a current referee who whistled at Castilla in Second B.”

“I already remember two teams that have come out to recognize that it is not positive to pressure the referees as is done,” said Medina Cantalejo, who praised the performance of the referees in the first third of the season, although he acknowledged that “there are aspects that could be improved.” ». «Last year we recognized that it had not been a good season on a technical level, but so far this campaign there has been good performance within the areas and whoever says that the hands are being a problem is not following the competition. », the Andalusian leader defended himself.

Medina Cantalejo also criticized “the players who bully the referees on the field of play” and Florentino Pérez for his complaints towards the referee team during the recently held Real Madrid assembly and assured that he “totally respects” the statements of the referee. president of the white entity, although he said he did not share them “for obvious reasons.” «Requesting government intervention on the arbitration structure… What does that mean? Let them throw us all out? That we stop belonging to the FEF and go somewhere else alone? », he asked himself. He also responded to Carlo Ancelotti, who has demanded greater respect for coaches, and Medina Cantalejo was forceful: “If there is something that referees have, it is a tremendous respect for coaches.”

Regarding the ‘Negreira case’, he admitted that “it has done a lot of damage to refereeing and Spanish football” and demanded that “whoever did it should pay for it, be it from the Negreira family, from Barcelona or whoever.” “If the judge has the name and surname of a referee who has been involved in that plot, he should pay it, to the maximum extent that justice stipulates,” he noted.

«Since the case came to light, the surprise was tremendous. From that moment on, we put all the information we had and more in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office, Anti-Violence and Integrity. A judicial process began in which we are immersed and we have to respect Judge Aguirre’s order, but I do not agree with it. Talking about indications, comments… What we want is for this case to be resolved definitively and as soon as possible,” he assured. He also revealed that “five minutes after Pedro Rocha was named president of the FEF,” he made his position available to Luis Rubiales’ replacement.