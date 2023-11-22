Future interest rates start this Wednesday (22) low, in line with the dollar and Treasury returns, awaiting the vote on the bill on exclusive and offshore funds in the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), postponed from Tuesday. fair for today. The movement also comes amid statements by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on Tuesday night and this Wednesday showing optimism with the inflation trajectory and highlighting the importance of insisting on the fiscal framework. At 9:17 am, the interbank deposit contract rate (DI) for January 2025 fell to 10.505%, from 10.563%, and that for January 2027 fell to 10.345%, from 10.438% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2029 fell to 10.740%, from 10.832%.



