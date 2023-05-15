His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, attended the reception hosted by Mohammed Haji Al Khoury today on the occasion of the wedding of his son, “Omar” to the daughter of Abdul Wahid Muhammad Sharif Fulili, and his son, “Ali”, to the daughter of Aref Ismail Al Khoury. .

The ceremony, which was held at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of senior officials and a group of invitees.

His Highness congratulated both the grooms and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous family life.