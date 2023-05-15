Enhance is a company on a mission to create experiential, augmented, and emotional experiences to provide entertainment.

They have created games like rez, lights, Tetris effect and a very strange thing called Synesthesia X1, which uses 44 vibrators that are placed all over the body and a virtual reality headset to deliver something completely mind-blowing. This sets the bar very high for the title we are analyzing today.

humanitypresented in the State of play February 2023 puts us in the role of a dog of the shiba-inu breed, who directs, by means of commands, a torrent of people who come out of a mysterious door of light (point A) towards a painting that elevates them to your destination (point B).

What’s interesting here is that Enhance promises that both the story and the puzzles will get more complicated, adding details to each of the 90 levels that make up the main story.

Additionally, the game has a level editor so you can create your own puzzles and share them with the community. As well as a section where you can play the levels designed by the other people who were curious and patient enough to delve into this vast editor.

The concept of humanity was born when director Yugo Nakamura and his team asked themselves: “How many digital people can we put on screen at the same time?” Resulting in this sterile and brutalist world with structures where torrents of people walk and fall into the abyss if you don’t direct them the right way to the finish line.

THE AWAKENING OF THE CAN

The first time we were shown humanity, the story was about a dog who is watching a food stall worker try to get people to eat her products with very bad luck. The dog approaches the employee and barks, she responds as if she understands: “How? Are you going to get help?” And the dog disappears for a few seconds to return followed by a horde of people who pack the place.

But, once in the game, everything takes a much more turn… let’s call it, existential. The focal point of this game is the fact that one day, the protagonist wakes up and discovers that he is a dog. It’s not clear who, but someone (or something) explains what you have to do: direct the humans coming out of the luminous door to the point where they will be lifted.

Each level includes a brief explanation of something new, it’s as if each scenario provides you with a puzzle piece that you need to put together to understand what’s going on here.

As you progress, you’ll discover new abilities and items that affect the behavior of the humans you guide.

Then you meet “the others”, a rival group of people who generate an enmity with yours that evolves into madness. Soon you will see this peaceful and relaxing puzzle game turn into a war arena and you will witness a war between people shooting guns or fighting each other with lightsabers.

Although, perhaps there is a way to resolve this conflict, and that is part of what you will discover.

THE LEADER OF THE HACK

The first thing that comes to mind, especially for veterans, is lemmings, a 1991 game created by the late developer Psygnosis, where you had to get little creatures coming out of various doors to clear various obstacles to reach the exit. And this is precisely what it is humanityalthough in three dimensional axes and many more factors at play.

Here you control a light shiba-inu that can move around the level, which is built on a grid of cubes, when you stand on a cube, you can hold down a button and place a command that people will follow when walking through that place.

At first you only have the direction command, diverting the torrent of people in any of the four basic directions, later you will discover other abilities or, powers as the game calls them, ranging from multiple jumps to giving people properties like floating.

By watching the path people take you can make combinations like placing a hover ability before a jump so people can go further or so they don’t die when falling from a height of more than a cube.

When the stream of people reaches the area designated as the goal, it will begin to generate a white square that will grow to the size of the cube before turning green to indicate that you have passed the level.

But, if you thought that everything would be so simple, there is something you should know. The main area, or story menu, if you prefer to call it that, is represented by a huge area populated by people, many of whom are grouped in a central circle, and around this circle of people, statues with names begin to emerge. . The first one is “the awakening” and each of these statues consists of a certain number of levels that you must overcome to unlock the next statue.

To unlock the next stage, you have to collect a number of goldies. Goldies are larger than normal, completely golden people. They are scattered throughout the levels, and to rescue them, you must lead the stream of people to touch them so that they join the crowd and follow the path to the promotion area.

I should mention that, unlike “normal” people, goldies don’t respawn if they fall from too high a height, off the edge of the puzzle surface, or are destroyed in any way. You should also plan your route well, because if the climb zone fills up with enough people to pass the level before your goldies reach the finish line, you’ll have to try everything again.

Each level is a discrete puzzle that can be completed in a variety of ways. Some are relatively simple. But for perfectionists who want to collect the giant golden beings that hang around corners or on seemingly unreachable pedestals, there are much more challenging paths.

As the game progresses, the player is given new directives to give their stream of humans, instructing them to either high jump or long jump, or dive into perfectly geometric pillars of water and swim to the other side. And the goals also change. For example, the infinite flow of people sometimes becomes finite, making survival and timing key.

NEW TRICKS FOR A DOG

If you watch the presentation trailer, you may feel a little overwhelmed by the speed with which things seem to evolve in humanityHowever, Enhace does a great job of introducing each of the game’s elements through level design. You may even take a step back from time to time so you don’t overload yourself with new skills.

One complaint that I do have and that I think may put off some players, especially those who are giving the genre a chance, is that in order to progress between groups of levels, a minimum number of goldies is required.

I understand that it is a way to add replay value and lead you to complete mastery of a level, however, if you can’t figure out how to acquire the required amount of goldies after a certain number of attempts, you will most likely quit the game and You don’t want to go back to continue the story. This may be mitigated once the game is in the hands of enough content creators posting their solutions online so those about to quit can move forward.

Another recurring problem is the camera. Despite being very well controlled with the sticks and D-pad, the more complicated levels sometimes take the shot too far away for you to be able to see or precisely control your dog, especially when you have to use a command in an exact spot.

This gets even more complicated when you have a time limit. There is a skill called crowd surfing this is activated by jumping and pressing the same button again when you fall on a crowd, then you become a ball of light that can move through the entire flow of people, it is very useful to reach places that you cannot reach with a simple jump but, again, it will take a couple of gray hairs out of frustration to control it well, even more so with time against you.

This last comment brings me back to jumps, which are a bit hard to calculate when they’re too long and the landing area is limited.

The 90 levels of the main story of humanity they will keep you more than busy, the feeling of beating a level will make it difficult to put the controller on the table to stop playing. You always have that feeling that an excellent television series leaves you when you think “one episode and I’m going to sleep” and you end up watching a whole season.

On the other hand, there are the levels created by the players, at the time of this review there were only a few levels designed by the team of humanity which allow you to experience levels with various objectives without having to advance in the main story, such as the battle scenarios between factions of humans. These levels can be rated by the community, which is a great idea to discover the best player creations.

Finally we have the level editor, which is indeed insanely vast. Here you can choose from various materials, block shapes, objectives, switches, and all the items you saw in the campaign. No doubt this will produce levels as crazy as what we see in games like Super Mario Maker.

MORE THAN YOU SEE

Taking the developer into account, you should already have an idea of ​​the kind of experience you’ll get with humanityit is a beautiful visual presentation accompanied by eclectic music with a relaxing effect.

humanity It presents an amazing and unique visual aspect. Its settings are meticulously designed, with a minimalist but captivating aesthetic. The environments are filled with vibrant, contrasting colors, creating a visually stunning experience. Human beings, depicted as simple, faceless figures, move about en masse, creating flowing patterns and shapes that bring each level to life. Carefully placed details and figures that form with people floating, jumping, or even fighting add a touch of mystery and visual challenge.

The experience is captivating and immersive, immersing the player in a unique and memorable aesthetic world, although I would have liked to see better integration with the DualSense properties. Surely testing the game with PlayStation VR will deliver something more complete in this regard.

WAS I A GOOD BOY?

Yeah, humanity, he was a good boy, however, he is a game breed that is not for everyone. Although the audiovisual presentation is captivating, taking into account Enhance’s pedigree, I feel that I owed a little in terms of the extra emotions and sensations that this developer has accustomed us to.

The level editor will be loved by people who love to spend hours creating something, but for most people it can be overwhelming. The fact that the creations created in this game mode can be published, shared and above all, rated, you can achieve a great selection with very crazy levels that will surely be worth trying to overcome.

Another aspect that can put off people who are trying this genre is the need to meet a certain number of goldies in order to continue advancing in the story. I think a lot of people may quit the game during the first few levels because of the frustration of having to repeat the same scenarios so many times trying to capture goldies on the first try.

For the niche puzzle fanatic, it’s a sure buy. The game always has something new to bring to the table with the arrival of a new level and that novelty factor is something that keeps you addicted to completing the story mode. Collectors will be left, at least for now, wanting a physical version of this game.

humanity is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR 2 and pc via Steam as of May 16, 2023.