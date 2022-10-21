Netflix has released the final trailer for the fifth season of “The Crown”. In this preview you can see in a broader way the new cast that will give life to the characters of the Royal family who created the scriptwriter Peter Morgan in 2016. Likewise, it is appreciated Imelda Staunton under the role of Queen Elizabeth II. What will we see in the new chapters and when are they released?

Inspired by real events, the fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that took place during her reign. In addition, it is currently one of the most important series of the ‘red N’.

What will we see in “The crown 5″?

With the new decade underway, the royal family faces arguably their biggest challenge to date, as the public openly questions their role in 1990s Britain.

As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her ascension to power, she reflects on a reign that has spanned nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the decline of the British Empire.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis to the monarchy.

Rumors circulate as the couple are seen living increasingly separate lives and media scrutiny intensifies. Thus, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative by breaking with her protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the house of Windsor.

Tensions rise when Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) enters the scene. Driven by his desire to be accepted at the highest level, he takes advantage of his wealth and power to try to win, along with his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla), a seat at the royal table.

When does “The crown” 5 premiere?

The fifth season of “The crown” premieres globally on Wednesday, November 9.

“The crown 5″: cast

Imelda Staunton as the Queen isabel II

Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh

Lesley Manville as the princess margaret

Dominic West as the Prince carlos

Elizabeth Debicki as the Princess Diana

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles

Johnny Lee Miller as John Major

Claudia Harrison as the princess anne

Marcia Warren as the queen mother

James Murray as the prince andrew

Sam Woolf as him prince edward

Timothee Sambor as him prince william

