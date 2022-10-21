“Black Adam” is now in theaters and fans couldn’t be more excited. His story shows us how the antihero awakens from his earthly tomb 5,000 years later and is ready to dispense justice in the modern world thanks to his unstoppable powers.

As recalled, Dwayne Johnson he promised that his character would change the status quo of the DC Extended Universe forever. Now that we have seen the film and all its surprises, we can confirm that this was true.

How many post credit scenes does “Black Adam” have?

The Black Adam movie ended with the antihero becoming Kahndaq’s protector, but that wasn’t all. It also features a revealing post-credit scene that made DCEU fans’ dreams come true.

Explanation of the post credit scene

As we saw, Henry Cavill’s Superman appears to confront Black Adam after he rejected Amanda Waller’s deal. Although we did not get to see a confrontation, this will be something imminent at the request of Dwayne Johnsson himself

Who would win? Superman or Black Adam?

“Black Adam’s powers match Superman’s, that automatically struck me as intriguing,” Dwayne Johnson previously said. It must also be taken into account that the antihero is nourished by magic, which is the only weakness of the ‘Man of Steel’. Because of this, the outcome of a battle would depend on the circumstances.