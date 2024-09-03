CD Projekt Red and publisher Go On Board have launched the Cyberpunk 2077 board game crowdfunding campaign on Gamefound, which is already a success. In just a few hours, all the secondary objectives were unlocked and, at the time of writing, over $800,000 had already been collected, with the million dollar mark likely to be reached soon.

The game

As we were saying, The campaign was launched on Gamefound and comes in two price tiers: the $139 Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game Deluxe Pledge, which includes the board game and a ton of extras, like figurines of some of the game’s most iconic characters, as well as Deluxe secondary objective rewards; and the $79 Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game Standard Pledge, which includes the board game and all standard secondary objective rewards.

The board game box

Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game is a cooperative tactical action game for 1-4 players. that explores an alternate scenario of an event from the video game. With 13 different missions and unique mechanics, it aims to recreate it as faithfully as possible. Some of the most iconic characters from the game will also be included, including V, Judy, Panam and Jackie. If you are interested in seeing the game in person, you can watch the campaign launch trailer.

That Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game would be a success was quite predictable, considering the 60,000 followers it had gathered before the campaign began. Those who purchase the game at launch, which at this point we can take for granted, will receive an alternate version of the V miniature with mantis blades and a Johnny Silverhand miniature, as well as an additional game mode. Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game is expected to be released in December 2025. It will also be available in Italian.