An immense tragedy It occurred late last Saturday afternoon in Japan, specifically in Yokohama. A 17-year-old girl jumped from a window of a shopping mall, hitting a 32-year-old woman who was walking down the street below. Both women were rushed to the hospital, where they died shortly after being admitted.

The dramatic episode occurred in a busy commercial area under the eyes of numerous passers-by who were passing through that area at that moment, considered the center of the city’s shopping.

It was around 6pm on Saturday afternoon when the police station received an emergency call requesting the immediate intervention of the officers, due to the presence of two women injured in a square near the station.

Witnesses said they clearly saw a girl trying to take her life by throwing herself out of a window. However, when she fell, the teenager he hit a woman squarely which was passing just at that moment on the street below.

Once the call was received, the police officers of the prefecture of Kanagawa They immediately arrived at the scene of the tragedy. Here they found the two seriously injured women, lying on the ground. The surveillance cameras of the shopping center also confirmed what was already stated by the witnesses present: The student jumped out of the window and fatally hit the woman who was passing below.

Both women were rushed to hospital unfortunately they died. The injuries sustained following the violent impact were too serious.

According to an initial reconstruction of the tragic event, the two deceased women were a seventeen-year-old from the prefecture of Chibaa third year high school student, and a 32 year old corporate employee Yokohama.

The worrying suicide rate in Japan

Statistically, the beginning of September coincides in Japan with the period in which the highest number of people are recorded the highest suicide rate among young people. The connection with the beginning of the school year is automatic, which would represent, for many Japanese students, a source of great stress and worry.

In 2022 alone, 1,000 people committed suicide in Japan 513 children for reasons strictly related to “school-related problems.” The authorities and the media have intensified their efforts to raise public awareness of these issues, especially at the very beginning of the school year.

