The Sinaloan Party today he is called to make a big decision: to continue his alliance with the presidential candidate of Brunette Adam Augusto Lopez; agree to go alone in the 2024 electoral process; or decide to be part of a wide opposition alliance. Any of these options will be decisive, for your present and future. His own destiny is at stake.

At one point it was very important PAS alliance with the then powerful Secretary of the Interior. when the government of Ruben Rocha tried to put an end to them and their leader Héctor Melesio Cuén, Adán Augusto López became a valuable protector, and the attacks temporarily ceased. But very soon the PAS and Cuen they would be trapped in the webs of that union.

Once Adam Augustus established a good relationship with the Governor of Sinaloahe PAS and Cuen They came to occupy a very secondary place. The presidential candidate cared more about having a governor next to him. Upon detecting this situation, Rocha resumed the attack against the PAS and Cuén, and Adán Augusto ordered that there be no type of attack on his governor friend.

Today the PAS is a party always on the defensive. Constantly is attacked, threatened, and they take away legislative positions and in municipal governments. At this point, they surely already noticed that their alliance with Adán Augusto is of very little use to them. It even hurts them. For this reason, a matter that the PAS must resolve today is whether or not to break with the presidential candidate of Morena.

Go solo in 2024 Is another option. But being a state party, it can only run candidates for local offices, not federal ones. He PAS claims to have 164 thousand militants in the entity. This makes it a great political force, enough to obtain electoral victories. It could even make an alliance with Movimiento Ciudadano to have local and federal candidates.

But the most interesting option that the PAS is his incorporation into the opposition alliance. This would have enormous political impact. It would change the entire electoral scenario. The PRI, PAN and PRD and various groups of citizens They have failed to organize. They lack structure, strong leadership, and are immersed in a maze to decide how to choose their candidates. They have no progress.

The incorporation of PAS to the opposition alliance I would put on the table everything that this one lacks. It is the necessary complement. From the outset, there would be a real option of electoral victory, which now does not exist. There would be a state organization and the possibility of adding broad citizen groups. Undoubtedly, there would be greater electoral participation.

The PRI, PAN and PRD must admit that having the PAS as an ally is crucial to achieving majority victories in various districts and municipalities. Also from Sinaloa it is possible to begin to build the necessary force to launch a true political alternation.

