Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

Due to alleged poaching attempts, left veteran Gregor Gysi wants to take action against a possible new party of the “enfant terrible” Sahra Wagenknecht.

Berlin – For months she has been flirting left-Politician Sahra Wagenknecht founding her own party. According to media reports, party veteran Gregor Gysi has now announced internally that he wants to fight these plans sharply. The 75-year-old is said to have reacted angrily when he heard that local politicians in several eastern German states had been asked to change parties. A red line has been crossed for Gysi, a confidante of the politician is dated Mirror quoted.

Last year, the left co-founder tried to achieve more harmony and declared that “denunciation” had to “stop” within the party. But his efforts failed: a joint paper by Gysi and Wagenknecht, as originally planned, never came about. Last week he asked the 53-year-old to give up her mandate if a party was founded: “Anything else would really be a mandate theft for me,” said Gysi. The left-wing youth also demanded in March of this year a Wagenknecht exit and saw it as an “opportunity” for the party.

Wagenknecht wants to snatch AfD votes – Gysi speaks of “half-left, half-right party”

Recently, Wagenknecht made a name for herself again when she suspected that a possible new party could snatch votes from the AfD. From their point of view, a very, very large number of people would choose an attractive offer with good minds and a serious program, Wagenknecht told the broadcaster World. “If that doesn’t exist, then the only choice left is between the parties that are there – and that’s a pretty frustrating choice for a lot of people.”

The left has also disappointed its voters, she said. “And then some of these voters said: What else should we vote for? So in the end the AfD remains.” However, Wagenknecht left open whether she wanted to found a party herself. The relationship between her and the leaders of the left is now considered completely broken. But the left doesn’t want to be threatened anyway.

In September 2022, Gregor Gysi spoke at a left-wing demonstration against the federal government’s energy and social policy on Augustusplatz under the motto “Hot autumn – against social cold!”. © Jan Woitas/dpa

Appearing alongside party chairmen Janine Wissler and Martin Schirdewan, Gysi said: “In 1990 and in the period that followed, attempts were made to politically and morally eliminate my party at the time. That didn’t work. Then they went a different way and tried to eliminate us financially with tax assessments. And that didn’t work either. And because our opponents and competitors didn’t succeed, some leftists have now said to themselves that we have to do it ourselves.” However, he will continue to fight passionately against these attempts – also against “the fact that former leftists are so right-wing party trying to take us out”. (nak/dpa)