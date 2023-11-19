Javier Milei will be the president of Argentina starting December 10. In a historic second round that kept the country in suspense and was decided by a much larger margin than expected, The La Libertad Avanza candidate beat Sergio Massa by almost 12 points. After 99.28 percent of the tables were counted, Milei won with 55.69 percent of the votes against the Peronist’s 44.30.

“There is no room for gradualism, there is no room for lukewarmness, there is no room for half measures,” Milei said in his victory speech in reference to his reform proposals. “If we do not move quickly, we are headed straight for the worst crisis in our history (…) The model of decadence has come to an end, there is no turning back.” In addition, the president-elect asked the Government “to take responsibility for him until the end of the mandate.”

Massa was unable to separate his candidacy from the management of President Alberto Fernández, who had appointed him Minister of Economy 15 months ago to try to control inflation and exchange rate pressure. Massa conceded defeat around 8:10 p.m. local time – two less in Colombia – before the results were revealed..

“There were two country projects. “Today confirms that Argentina has a transparent and solid democratic system, which always respects the results,” Massa opened his speech. The Minister of Economy contacted his rival and congratulated him. “He is the president that Argentines elected,” he said. And he added: “From tomorrow (this Monday) the responsibility of providing certainty falls on Milei.” In addition, he pointed out that President Fernández and Milei will activate the transfer of command in the coming days.

Massa opened the possibility of a move away from politics. “It is time for new generations,” he said. In this way, a question arises about his continuity at the head of the Treasury Palace until the end of the mandate.

With victory assured, Milei must now articulate a team, a speech and an action plan. She may possibly turn to her new allies for this mission, especially Mauricio Macri and Patricia Bullrich, with whom she sealed a key alliance to defeat Massa. Furthermore, the libertarian must counteract the fear that was sown around him and his proposals.

Milei’s campaign team was filled with followers who chanted his motto “The caste is afraid,” alluding to the political class, and also “Argentina without Cristina” and “Let them all go, let not a single one remain.”

Milei built his triumph in Córdoba and Mendoza, but also in the southern and northern provinces, where Peronism this time could not preserve its historic hegemony. In the general elections of October 22, Massa had obtained 36.78 percent and Milei, 29.99 percent.

La Libertad Avanza has eight national senators, 38 deputies and no governor of its own. In the provinces, Together for Change rules in 10 districts; the PJ, in 9, and provincial forces, in the remaining 4.

Milei’s triumph opens up endless questions. From his campaign proposals, many of them are controversial, such as the plan to dollarize the economy, break with the Vatican or those that question some basic agreements of democracy and advances in terms of individual rights. Also those that deny, for example, the existence of a systematic plan to violate human rights during the last military dictatorship.

But the scenario in which his administration will rest also raises doubts, with no majority in Congress, with unions and social movements against it and with a social fracture that was evidenced by the campaign of fear that was deployed during the second round.

The challenges that the future president of Argentina will have Analysis of the scope of the results of the second round between Javier Milei and Sergio Massa.

In addition, Argentines are probably not going to have much patience, because with triple-digit inflation and the worst economic crisis in 20 years, Prompt solutions and enormous sacrifices will be required on the part of a significant portion of the population accustomed to subsidies and welfare..

The decisive day was guided by uncertainty and tension, and loaded with complaints about theft or tearing of ballots. The installation of the word fraud by the libertarians, without evidence or proof, further inflamed the spirit of a dispute that was resolved by a greater margin than expected, although later Guillermo Francos, advisor to La Libertad Avanza, said that it was a “transparent” election and that “there were no missing ballots.”

A new era begins in Argentina and it is already anticipated that it will be convulsed, since Peronism, the unions and various forces in the country will not make it easy for the libertarian.

