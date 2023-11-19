Al Jazeera: Hamas calls photos and videos of Israel with hostages in Al-Shifa false

The Palestinian Hamas movement has called photos and videos provided by the Israeli army that allegedly show Hamas hostages being held at Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip false and misleading. The TV channel reports this Al Jazeera.

According to the movement’s commentary, Israel’s statements are aimed at covering up its security and military failures.

Earlier, CNN reported that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) could have falsified evidence proving the presence of warehouses with weapons of the Palestinian Hamas movement in the Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip.

On November 15, the IDF announced the discovery of a Hamas command center on the premises of Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli side also reports the discovery of weapons and various Hamas equipment. During the storming of the hospital, clashes occurred with armed people.

Later, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas denied the Israeli Defense Forces’ claims about weapons found in the Al-Shifa hospital. It called such statements cheap propaganda.