The crisis at the beginning of the school year without transportation for students and with supply problems in some public school cafeterias has led to the dismissal of the general director of Educational Centers and Infrastructure, Jesús Pellicer. For now, the position remains vacant, since it has not been assigned to anyone in the Government Council held this Friday, which appointed the majority of the positions of the third tier of the regional Administration. The General Directorate of Universities and Innovation, which is within the Ministry of the Environment, is also left without naming.

At the proposal of Víctor Marín, who is one of the six councilors who repeat this term, Pedro Mondéjar Mateo joins as a new face in Education, who will be in charge of the new General Directorate of Attention to Diversity, one of the priorities that the Education holder was marked for this course. Yes, María del Carmen Balsas repeats in the General Directorate of Planning, Innovation, Educational Evaluation and Human Resources.

Other changes that are obvious are the departure of the former general directors of Ciudadanos who remained in the Government after the censure motion of March 2021. Among the new general directors is, in the Antelo Ministry, the lawyer José Tomás Bernal-Quirós González, graduated in Architecture in 2022 from UCAM, who will be in charge of Territorial Planning and Urban Planning.

Regarding the issue of the Mar Menor, one of the most important in the regional Government, Víctor Serrano, a renowned strategy and innovation consultant in the technological field, who previously headed the Murcian Institute of Agrarian and Environmental Research and Development (Imida), continues. .

Related news



In Development, another of Vox’s ministries, the general director of Housing and Architecture has not yet been appointed. They debut in the regional government María Dolores Marín Martín, in Highways; Pablo Marín Noriega, in charge of Litoral and Ports; and María Dolores Solana Guillén, as head of Mobility and Transportation.

In the case of the Marcos Ortuño Ministry, Mar Conesa, a trusted person of President López Miras, will be general director of Communication; Adrián Zitelli Ferrari will deal with EU issues and Juan José Almela, in Foreign Action and Cooperation; Francisco Abril, in Local Administration and Ana María Tudela, in Legal Services.

In the Department of Tourism, Youth, Culture and Sports, there is a change in Youth. José Manuel López leaves and Carmen María Muñoz Espallardo enters his place.