The Indian Grand Prix was not the easiest Friday of the season for Pecco Bagnaia, but the world championship leader showed up smiling at the meeting with the media, saying he was satisfied with the work he had done on his Ducati, even if in the end he had to settle for finishing the first day of testing ever on the Buddh International Circuit in seventh place.

Between the morning and afternoon sessions the situation has already improved, although he believes that some changes to his Desmosedici GP are still needed to make it more effective when braking. However, his race pace seems quite good, as certified by the times he was able to set even when he was fitted with a tire that had now exceeded the race distance scheduled for Sunday.

“I’m happy with the work we did. As always on Friday, our basic set-up required a few changes. This morning I was suffering when braking in several points: at turn 1, at turn 3 and at turn 12, but we got there worked and in the afternoon I felt better, even with the used tyres, beyond the race distance. In fact, the pace wasn’t bad”, said Bagnaia.

“Unfortunately, we only had the opportunity to do a time attack, which went well, even if we are still missing something: we need to improve braking to find the usual feeling, because I usually make the difference compared to the others in this aspect, but I can’t do it here,” he added.

These initial difficulties, however, led him to draw a parallel with his rival in the title race, the Spaniard Jorge Martin, who like him has a GP23 but lately seems to be able to start the weekend immediately on the right foot compared to him.

“It seems that in the last few races Jorge has found a basic set-up that works well and adapts quickly and very well to every type of circuit. We, however, need to work on it more. It’s a small difference, although I think in the end tomorrow we will be more or less in the same situation.”

Speaking about his first impact with the Indian track, he didn’t hide the fact that he was positively impressed by it, both in terms of grip and layout.

“We expected to have more problems in terms of grip, but on the line it’s good. When you go off the optimal line or when you go over the lines it’s very slippery. If you go off, you have to be careful when you get back on the track, because you could lose the “front or rear. The conditions were already quite good this morning, so I don’t think we’ll lower the times too much tomorrow.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

“I think they did a good job, also some parts of the track are very technical, like Turn 1: there is only one line and you can’t brake even one meter further, otherwise you end up wide, so you have to be very precise. But also at the Turn 12 I think I only took the right line twice today, otherwise I was always wide.”

The degradation of the rear tyre, which on this occasion presents the casing from high temperatures as in Austria and Thailand, was an unknown, but according to the world champion it can be managed.

“For me it will be fine, because every time we use this casing the drop is constant, and this is good. But if you push too much you could have problems with the tyre, so it will be important to stay calm and understand the conditions well, because when the The race will be very hot. However, today I did 27 laps on the same rear and I must say that it worked quite well.”

Finally, from a physical point of view, the blow to Barcelona’s right leg no longer seems to be a big problem, but there is another aspect that worries him: “The most challenging thing will be managing the heat. On the opposite straight it seems that the your throat is on fire, your legs are burning too, and our bike is usually good from this point of view. In Malaysia it’s very hot, but not like this, so it will be the most complicated thing to deal with” .

