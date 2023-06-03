The Crew Motorfest will be one of the protagonists of the Ubisoft Forward of June 2023, but in the meantime new interesting details could have arrived from the pages of Insider Gaming, with Tom Henderson stating that the game will allow transfer vehicles from The Crew 2which if confirmed would certainly be excellent news for those who have played the previous chapter of the series.

According to information shared by Deep Throat, once Motorfest starts players will be asked if they want to transfer all means of transport they own into The Crew 2 or whether to start from scratch.

He added that The Crew Motorfest will include around80-90% of vehicles of the predecessor, which means that it will not be possible to import all of them, but we are still talking about most.

Additionally, Henderson says the game currently has a total of 566 means of transportincluding cars, motorcycles, boats, airplanes and more.

As usual we are talking about unofficial information, therefore to be taken with a grain of salt, as far as it comes from a very reliable source. Perhaps we will find out the truth during the Ubisoft Forward of June 12, 2023, given that the French company has confirmed that The Crew Motorfest will also be there.