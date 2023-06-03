Alexis Vega is one of the greatest figures of Chivas de GuadalajaraHowever, the winger was not at his highest level in the tournament Closing 2023 of the MX League. The striker originally from Mexico City suffered a serious injury on the second day of the tournament and returned near the end of the regular season.
Unfortunately for his cause, Vega was not very accurate and he was seen a bit out of rhythm. In the league he practically did not weigh. The 25-year-old attacker had not ruled on the defeat against tigers in the 2023 Clausura final, however, recently broke the silence and sent a message to the chivahermanos.
The striker who emerged from the basic forces of Toluca sent a message of encouragement to the followers of the Sacred Flock through their social networks. Vega stressed that Chivas is a team made up of pure Mexican soccer players and promised to win the thirteenth Liga MX title for the rojiblancos.
“It hurts me not to have reached the goal, but I realized what we are capable of when we unite as Mexicans. We are going to turn the page and start working, I am sure that the 13th of my Herd will soon arrive”
– Alexis Vega
A few days earlier, Antonio Briseño sent a similar message apologizing to Chivas fans for losing the final against Tigres.
