Turtle Rock Studios is working on exciting new multiplayer experiences in addition to its latest title.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated 17 December 2021, 17:43 29 comments

Turtle rock studios has announced a few minutes ago the purchase of its parent company, Slamfire, by Tencent games in an operation valued as historic by the creators of Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead, ensuring that the Asian conglomerate has guaranteed its independence.

“By joining Tencent Games, in addition to having access to more resources and expertise, we have found a partner that encourages us to be more ambitious and visionary. Although our company has been acquired, we will continue to be independent under the direction of our founders, Phil Robb and Chris Ashton, “they explain in a note.

Turtle Rock hopes to turn Back 4 Blood into a long-running franchiseWhat are the steps to follow after this purchase? According to the authors of Evolve, the intention is to continue supporting Back 4 Blood, released in stores on October 8 under the Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment edition, and develop new and exciting multiplayer experiences. “In addition, we can do something that we have never done before as a studio: turn a universe that we created into a true long-running triple-A franchise. The Back 4 Blood saga is here to stay and we will work on it in the future,” they add.

Back 4 Blood had a good premiere, but its popularity soon fell below the numbers of Left 4 Dead, also developed by the California team. Despite this, its authors were always clear to bet on delivering periodic updates to the video game that now, with this acquisition of Tencent, will be reinforced. You can read more about this cooperative multiplayer shooter in the Back 4 Blood analysis where Carlos Gallego defined it as a tremendously versatile title.

More purchases from Tencent Games

A few days ago we also learned of the increasingly close acquisition of Sumo Group, which includes Sumo Digital and other studios, while in recent months its entry into the capital of the creators of The Medium and that of the Yooka-Laylee developers. Everything seems to indicate that Tencent Games will keep the shopping cart active while waiting for more opportunities.

More about: Turtle Rock, Tencent Games, and Studio Buying.