At the beginning of this month, the police arrested the main suspect Ali G. in his cell in the violent extortion case involving the fruit trade De Groot Fresh Group in Hedel. He is suspected of having ordered from prison to shoot at four houses in the Bommelerwaard and to set fire to a house in Tiel. Two other suspects have also been arrested.

