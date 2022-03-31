BLUE BOX Game Studios would have been deleting publications that referred to the future plans of the video game.

This very morning, BLUE BOX Game Studios, the studio behind Abandoned, surprised the public by deleting different posts on Twitter that made reference to the future plans of the video game, such as its launch and a demo that was announced months ago and of which we did not return. to know. After detecting these actions, there have been many users who have pointed to a possible cancellation of the title.

To placate these rumours, BLUE BOX Game Studios has issued a statement from their official Twitter in which they have denied any accusation in this line, although they have taken the opportunity to confirm the delay of their “Abandoned: Prologue”, which was due to arrive throughout this first quarter of 2022. “Unfortunately, we are not ready yet, we underestimated our development roadmap,” explained BLUE BOX.

“Recently, we have been bombarded with requests and questions about the development status of Abandoned. Regarding the latest rumors about Abandoned being cancelled, our response is that these rumors are false.” The study has confessed that they are aware of user frustration and have shared their apologies for it.

“We’ll release Abandoned: Prologue when it’s stable, good and ready,” the team shared, “we’ll keep working on the game and let you know when we’re ready.” A few months ago, Abandoned fans were exploding after a disappointing real-time experience, a situation that led the studio to report death threats.

