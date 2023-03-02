They Close My Neighborhood does not close the judicial process and announces a new appeal against the entire plan

“We knew that it was difficult for the request for precautionary measures to be considered, given the strong pressure from the City Council; It is a fight of David against Goliath”, reiterated this Thursday Jerónimo Jover, spokesman for the Cierran Mi Barrio platform, after learning of a judicial resolution that endorsed the little hope that the appellants maintained in a provisional suspension of the mobility works. However, this group, despite this first setback, does not consider the judicial route closed in the offensive against municipal plans.

Thus, on the one hand, they do not rule out appealing the order of the Contentious Court Number 3 of Murcia, hand in hand with a new legal representation expert in administrative law. On the other, they recall that last February a new appeal was filed with the Consistory, together with the rest of the municipal platforms that oppose the municipal mobility plan, referring, on this occasion, to all the projects that comprise it.

The intention is thus to go to court again when it is dismissed due to administrative silence, a deadline that will expire at the end of next week. “We are hopeful that in this case the precautionary measures will prosper, because it is better founded and more complete,” adds Jover. And all this without forgetting that the first procedure is still alive: “They will agree with us at the end, as in the case of Valladolid or Madrid,” Jover adds. On the other hand, They Close My Neighborhood hopes to close this Friday his possible visit to Brussels to continue with the political offensive through his efforts in the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, the judicial reaction was not expected either after the news broke. Thus, from the PSOE they hope, according to their municipal spokesman, Enrique Lorca, that the PP “assumes that this project will decisively improve mobility.” “It is time for the Popular Party to stop continuously launching hoaxes about these projects, encouraging the confrontation with the Murcians,” concluded the socialist mayor.