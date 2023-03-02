“This report is a logical map”, “with the aim of reconstructing the facts. It is not an indictment. It is an attempt to give back to the Italians a part of the truth about how the events unfolded” in the early days of the Covid pandemic in one of the hardest hit areas, “how certain decisions were made and why certain decisions were made”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute the microbiologist and Pd senator Andrea Crisanti, after the closure of the Bergamo investigation which led to 17 suspects. “If then in some way something constitutes an element that has an administrative or criminal value, it is certainly not up to me to establish it: it is the task of the judges he underlines – In the expert report I have always tried to give the most aseptic and scientific answer possible to those which were the questions that the prosecutor asked me”.

Some rumors have circulated in the press about the contents of the maxi consultancy that the scientist wrote for the Bergamo prosecutor’s office. But speaking in particular of the model on the dead and on the possible impact of the missed red zone, Crisanti points out: “This is obvious. It is clear that the sooner it closes, the more victims are saved. The problem was whether at that moment people who had the responsibilities they had the knowledge and the tools to make that decision and they were aware of what they were doing and of the risks. It is a completely different thing. Because it is clear: the sooner you close, the more lives you save. But the people who had the power Did they have all the information to close? Were they aware of the risks? What responsibilities did they take, aware or unaware? Well, this is the problem”.

But “this – Crisanti continues – is an evaluation that belongs to the judges, not to me. And it is not an evaluation contained within the consultancy. Within the consultancy I punctually reconstructed what was the regulatory context, the epidemiological context. Then, the judges asked me if it was somehow possible to quantify what could be the consequences of certain choices. And I did this, no more, no less”. The thought of the scientist also goes to the families of the victims: “I, compared to these people, can assure you that the mandate given to me by the prosecution was to make a contribution to reconstructing the truth, and I worked 18 months. Eighteen months in which this work has practically absorbed almost every moment of my life. I think I gave the maximum I could give, in terms of dedication and in terms of professional skills. I did it with this spirit”.